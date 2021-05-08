C.SU Secretary General Markus Blume sees the CDU leader Armin Laschet’s candidacy for chancellor as the cause of the Union’s low polls. “The great disappointment with the outcome of the personnel decision is reflected in the surveys,” said Blume of the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper (Saturday edition). “Many, not only in Bavaria, would have liked Markus Söder,” said Blume, referring to the decision on the Union’s candidate for chancellor.

“Armin Laschet is now responsible for filming the polls,” said Blume. The Bavarian sister party should not be dragged down. “As the CSU, we have to disconnect from the federal trend,” he emphasized. The party relied fully on the Bavarian Prime Minister. “The personal satisfaction with Markus Söder remains stable at a high level.”

The Union had recently fallen behind the Greens as only the second strongest party in the ZDF Politbarometer and in the ARD Germany trend. CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak called on the Union to remain united in view of the poor polls.

In the FAZ interview, the Union’s candidate for chancellor said on Friday that his place was in Berlin – whether as chancellor or not. Laschet says: “You know my relationship with the public opinion polls. I saw this in the North Rhine-Westphalian state elections in 2017. A few weeks before the election it was said that the SPD stood at 40 percent, the CDU at 26. It turned out completely different – with a great victory for the Union. In the end, it always comes down to winning elections, not polls. “

Ziemiak tells the Augsburger Allgemeine: “Differences between the sister parties are normal and they have always existed, they are as old as our common party history.” It is therefore important “that we stand together at the crucial moments”. The aim is that after the federal election in September no government can be formed without leadership from the Union.