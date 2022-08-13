Home page politics

Of: Marcus Mäckler, Georg Anastasiadis, Klaus Rimpel

The CSU foreign politician Bernd Posselt warned early on about Putin. In the interview, he talks about the Ukraine war, the EU’s emergency gas plan and, above all, the uncertainty about the future.

Munich – The longtime EU parliamentarian Bernd Posselt, 66, warned early on about Vladimir Putin. In an interview, the CSU foreign politician, who has been banned from entering Russia since 2015, talks about Putin’s war goals, weapons – and a regime change.

Mr. Posselt, the EU gas emergency plan has been in effect since yesterday. Everyone has to save, also because of a short-sighted German energy policy. Is the solidarity in the EU big enough to hold out?

If someone is always the class leader and then falls on their face, the malice is of course great. The German government has often been warned about dependence on Russian gas, and I myself voted against the Nord Stream pipelines in the European Parliament. Nevertheless, the solidarity is impressively strong because everyone knows that there is no other way to get out of the crisis.

But Hungary is opposed. Is this energy opportunism or support for Putin?

First and foremost, Viktor Orbán is offended, feels isolated and wants to show the world what a great guy he is. Not more. What is more interesting is what Putin wants.

Namely?

He has three very clear strategic goals: He wants to restore the Soviet Union as far as possible. He wants to fragment Europe by supporting centrifugal forces like Orbán, Le Pen or Salvini. And he wants to create a Eurasia from Vladivostok to Lisbon. He and his entourage openly announce this and it shocks me that we still don’t take it seriously.

Your teacher Otto von Habsburg also recognized the wolf in sheep’s clothing early on. What?

Look, Putin didn’t suddenly go insane, as some people think. He was always like that. Already in the second Chechen war, which he provoked with fake attacks, he showed his true nature. I gave my first anti-Putin speech on October 7, 1999 in the European Parliament. I’m not saying this to gain credit, but because we need to learn to take information that is out in the open seriously.

While Western Europe is firmly behind Ukraine, some in the East are shaking: Hungary, Serbia. Why is that?

I don’t see the alleged East-West divide. Poles, Czechs and the Baltic states knew that a war like this was coming, we laughed at them and thought they just had a Soviet trauma. Our Western arrogance is now falling on our feet.

But Hungary ticks differently. How does Orbán manage to turn his people around like this?

He has managed to sell the criticism leveled at his policies as attacks on the Hungarians themselves. The whole of Hungarian history is shaped by the awareness: we, as a people who came from Asia, sit in the middle of the Slavic-Germanic sea and have to assert ourselves in it. The feeling is still very strong today and is exploited by Orbán. A few years ago he personally assured me that he would never throw himself at the Russians.

Russia in Ukraine: “The war will last a long time”

Putin is playing for time in the war against Ukraine, hoping European support will crumble. Will he succeed?

No way. The Ukrainians have fought before, the armed underground against the Soviets lasted until 1955. You don’t capitulate, you have to be clear about that. That’s why the idea that we’re going to shorten the war if we’re less strong in the West is also absurd. The war will last long.

Some say we are the ones prolonging suffering through arms…

The opposite is true. If we supplied more weapons, there would be a greater chance that the war against Ukraine would last less. The Russians would then be more forced to negotiate.

Your party recently questioned the sense of the sanctions. Was that wise?

I have always said that sanctions are not a solution to a problem, they are a weapon of war. They may not bring a breakthrough, but they make an impact. Those who do not impose sanctions invite the aggressor to dance.

Civil rights activists and journalists in Russia are disappearing

Washington believes up to 80,000 Russians were killed or injured. When will people in Russia become aware of this high price?

Putin used the second Chechen war to rise, a bloodbath that killed 100,000 people and received far too little attention. At that time we had a lot of contact with Russian civil rights activists and journalists who dealt with the background. None of them are alive anymore, they all died under mysterious circumstances. Let’s put it this way: Unfortunately, the chances of Russian society waking up from within are slim.

The question looms over everything: What could a peace solution look like? Do you have an idea?

I see black there. The Russians will stick to their war aims. Perhaps there will be a ceasefire so that the Kremlin troops can gather forces. But in the long term there will be no solution without regime change. It can only come from within, so unfortunately it won’t come any time soon. There are tens of thousands of officials who support such a regime. We must have no illusions about this.

Basically, Putin is also banking on regime change by supporting populists in Paris or Rome. Can he get away with it?

I wouldn’t rule that out. Although, as far as Rome is concerned, I am confident. Otto von Habsburg always said: The Italians started every war on the wrong side and ended it on the right side. I have deep faith in the genius of Italians.

How does Putin look at us?

I’m sure he’s slacking off on a lot of discussions, like whether by supplying some tanks we’ll become a war party. In Putin’s eyes, we are not a war party, we are a war target. He wants Eurasia under his leadership. The Ukrainians are also defending us.