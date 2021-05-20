ofPatrick Mayer shut down

The CSU is giving advice in a digital conference on the new election program for the federal election in 2021. Armin Laschet and Markus Söder address greetings to the delegates. The news ticker.

CSU conference on the 2021 federal election

Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) and CSU boss Markus Söder address greetings to the delegates.

Update from May 20, 10:35 a.m .: Almost four months before the federal election, the CSU will initiate the crucial phase on the way to the Union’s election manifesto on Thursday evening from 6 p.m. The motto of the program conference is “Make Germany strong” (see first report). The speech by CSU boss Markus Söder and the greeting from CDU boss Armin Laschet should be particularly interesting. The Union candidate for chancellor is switched on. After the power struggle between the two party leaders in April, the mood in the Union was very cold. Laschet has yet to prove to many in the CSU that he is the right candidate.

Laschet at the CSU – Söder reports in advance of contact with Greens boss Habeck

Update from May 19, 9:30 p.m.: The next point against Armin Laschet? Shortly before the digital exchange with the CDU boss and Union’s top candidate, CSU boss Markus Söder reported about contact with the Greens chairman Robert Habeck *.

“Not being able to determine it myself connects me a bit with Robert Habeck,” said the 54-year-old Franconian of the “Bunte” on the question of the two political rivals (see link). Söder had to leave the candidacy for chancellor to Laschet, Habeck waived in favor of Annalena Baerbock *.

CSU conference on the 2021 federal election: Markus Söder (CSU) wants to set Bavarian accents

First report from May 19: Munich – Markus Söder says he wants to add Bavarian accents * before and during the federal election in 2021 *.

On this occasion, the CSU will come together in a digital conference series from Thursday, May 20, to lash down the contents of the Bavarian inspirations for the Union. It is also a message to Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) * that it will not work without Bavaria. After all, the south-east of the republic is considered a stronghold for the conservative sister parties.

CSU conference on the federal election 2021: Markus Söder (CSU) and Armin Laschet (CDU) meet

And so Markus Söder and Armin Laschet * appear together for the first time since the power struggle for the candidacy for chancellor – only virtually, but publicly. Söder and CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt make the start. This is followed by a greeting from Laschet, which is switched on live, as the CSU announced this Tuesday in Munich. The news magazine “Spiegel” had previously reported on it.

The motto of the virtual program conference, which can also be followed on the CSU’s social media channels, is “Make Germany strong”. The conference is the prelude to the participation of the members in the program work in the CSU. In June, the Union parties want to present a joint election program.

CSU conference on the federal election 2021: Greetings from Markus Söder (CSU) and Armin Laschet (CDU)

CSU General Secretary Markus Blume described Laschet’s appearance in front of the CSU members to the “Spiegel” as a “strong signal” from both parties. “Nobody should doubt the unity and determination of the Union in this election campaign.” Laschet won the decision on the CDU and CSU chancellor candidate for the federal election * in the autumn only after a long struggle against his opponent Söder. How do both react to the other? How politically piquant are the respective greetings?

