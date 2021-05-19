ofPatrick Mayer shut down

The CSU is giving advice in a digital conference on the new election program for the federal election in 2021. Armin Laschet and Markus Söder address greetings to the delegates. The news ticker.

CSU conference on the 2021 federal election: The sister party of the CDU provides digital advice on its election program.

: The sister party of the CDU provides digital advice on its election program. Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) and CSU boss Markus Söder address greetings to the delegates.

Munich – According to his own admission, Markus Söder wants to add Bavarian accents before and during the federal election in 2021.

On this occasion, the CSU will come together in a digital conference series from Thursday, May 20, to lash down the contents of the Bavarian inspirations for the Union. It is also a message to Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) that it will not work without Bavaria. After all, the south-east of the republic is considered a stronghold for the conservative sister parties.

And so it comes to the first joint appearance of Markus Söder and Armin Laschet since the power struggle for the candidacy for chancellor – only virtual, but public. Söder and CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt make the start. This is followed by a greeting from Laschet, which is switched on live, as the CSU announced this Tuesday in Munich. The news magazine “Spiegel” had previously reported on it.

The motto of the virtual program conference, which can also be followed on the CSU’s social media channels, is “Make Germany strong”. The conference is the prelude to the participation of the members in the program work in the CSU. In June, the Union parties want to present a joint election program.

CSU General Secretary Markus Blume described Laschet’s appearance in front of the CSU members to the “Spiegel” as a “strong signal” from both parties. “Nobody should doubt the unity and determination of the Union in this election campaign.” Laschet won the decision on the CDU and CSU chancellor candidate for the federal elections in the autumn only after a long struggle against opponent Söder. How do both react to the other? How politically piquant are the respective greetings?

