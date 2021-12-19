Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschländer

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt speaks in the Bundestag (archive picture). © Michael Kappeler / dpa

Friedrich Merz becomes the new CDU chairman. How is the CSU coping with it? Alexander Dobrindt sets the course in the interview.

Munich – New statics in the Union: How well is the CSU getting along with the soon-to-be-CDU chairman Friedrich Merz? In the summer, Markus Söder mocked Merz’s “experiences from the 90s”. Alexander Dobrindt, as the head of the Bundestag MPs, practically the highest CSU representative in federal politics, sets the course: stand together instead of teasing each other.

The CDU elects Merz. How is your state of mind? Euphoric or horrified?

In a very good mood. I am pleased with this decision by the CDU because I expect excellent cooperation with Friedrich Merz. With him together as CDU and CSU, we can constructively and critically challenge the left-yellow federal government.

Who would you have chosen?

I personally have a lot of sympathy for Friedrich Merz. Especially out of a crisis, his economic policy is important, closely linked to a clear commitment to social equilibrium. It will be a clever contrast to the traffic light men who want to marginalize the middle class.

Is there now a division of labor: Merz holzt as head of the opposition, Söder appears more supportive of the state?

Both will complement each other. That can be a very successful civil politics team. Right now, the Union needs a clear edge and maximum political breadth. There are already challenging state elections ahead of us in the first half of 2022 in North Rhine-Westphalia, Saarland and Schleswig-Holstein.

Interview with Dobrindt: “Not a happy decision about the candidacy for chancellor”

Oh. That sounded different in the election campaign. There were very malicious remarks from Söder about Merz.

There is no point in looking back. We have had lively times, which were also connected with the unfortunate decision about the candidacy for chancellor. What is needed now is a closed union as a single force in the social center of Germany.

Isn’t it somehow strange for you that the CDU boss is more conservative than the CSU boss?

Again: It’s about the clever addition and cooperation. Both parties are liberal, Christian-social and bourgeois-conservative. We will continue to represent these roots together.

Merz CDU boss on the third attempt – was that the break with the Merkel era?

At the latest with the election of Olaf Scholz as Federal Chancellor and the triumphant faces of the traffic light men, it was clear to everyone that an era had come to an end.



Candidate for Chancellor? “I assume that the new CDU chairman will make the first claim to the candidacy for chancellor”

To be more precise: is the CDU breaking with the Merkel era?

No. But on the contrary. The 16 years with Angela Merkel had ups and downs, also in relation to the CSU. But the bottom line is: It was a good year for Germany with Angela Merkel.

Will or should Merz take the chairmanship of the parliamentary group?

There is no automatism in this question. Decisions are due in April. I don’t see any need to worry about that now.

But the Union’s candidacy for chancellor should now have been decided?

That is also not planned at the moment. First of all, the Union has to gain significantly more approval for Linksgelb. But I assume that the new CDU chairman will also make the first claim to be chancellor in 2025.

Interview: Christian Deutschländer

