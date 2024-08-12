Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

The traffic light coalition is again arguing about the 2025 federal budget. The CSU is now demanding a decisive statement from Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Berlin – Recently it was said that the traffic light coalition had achieved a breakthrough in the 2025 federal budget. Now the dispute over the 2025 budget has broken out again. The background to this was Christian Lindner’s (FDP) legal and economic concerns. A report commissioned by him confirmed that the plans were legally risky. Chancellor Olaf Scholz reported from vacation and declared the opposite.

The traffic light coalition’s dispute over the federal budget has been taking place in the open for weeks. For a short time, it looked like there was agreement. The fact that there are now further discussions and delays seems to be bothering the CSU greatly. Now it is demanding that Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier intervene in the traffic light coalition’s disputes.

CSU calls on Steinmeier as mediator

“It is necessary that Federal President Steinmeier clearly addresses the traffic light government crisis and acts as a mediator,” said CSU General Secretary Martin Huber of the German Press Agency in Munich. He must call on the “traffic light squabblers” to return to government work and end the dispute.

According to the CSU, Federal President Steinmeier should end the dispute. (Archive photo) © Fabian Sommer/dpa

Huber stressed that “things cannot under any circumstances continue as they have in the past weeks and months until the federal election next year.” “And if the Federal President cannot resolve this dispute, then it is also the Federal President’s job to make it clear to the Chancellor: The traffic light coalition is at an end, things cannot continue like this. If there is no solution now, the question of confidence is inevitable.”

Scholz, Lindner and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) want to find a solution by mid-August. It remains to be seen whether the parties can reach an agreement this time. If Steinmeier wants to get involved in the discussions, this should happen soon in order to shorten further discussions. Because the Bundestag’s deliberations on the draft budget also take time. (dpa/lnw)