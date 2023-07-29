Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschlaender

Integration Minister Joachim Herrmann defends the language test plans of the CSU – and thinks aloud about compulsory pre-school for children without German language skills.

Munich – Bavaria’s coalition is arguing about language tests for all students and new special language classes. Doesn’t need it, says the school minister from the Free Voters. It is urgently needed, says the integration minister from the CSU. We talk about it with Joachim Herrmann, who is responsible for internal affairs and integration.

Language tests for schoolchildren: just an election campaign number or an important integration project?

This is a very important topic – and has been for a long time. Yes, we already have language proficiency tests in kindergarten, one year before starting school. This works by and large. But: Especially among foreign children there are many who are not sent to kindergarten because their families have reservations or because they have only been in the country for a short time and there is no place available. This is exactly where huge language deficits only become apparent a few weeks before school enrolment. That’s way too late. The children are then deferred from school enrollment and lose a year.

Your school minister says that fits with the previous offers…

The problem is not the offers. The problem is: Many families with a migration background do not use them. In mainstream schools, we then feel that children who do not speak the language impede the learning progress of the whole class. We experience this everywhere in the country, in every second class – this slows down integration.

Is this a problem with Ukrainian children?

Not so strong, these are often older students. Many managed to jump in at the deep end in the middle of the school year, learned German extremely quickly in the regular class – I personally know of outstanding examples. But of course not everyone succeeds in this. We want to help here too.

“We will examine a special pre-school requirement”

Plain text: Do you want a compulsory pre-school year for small children without knowledge of German?

We have to get to the point where only those who speak sufficient German are enrolled in elementary school. So some students need language lessons beforehand. We will carefully examine a special pre-school requirement for these children and consult with educators and lawyers. Once again: We do neither the student nor his class a favor by enrolling in school without any knowledge of German.

Does your finance minister already know that this will cost money?

We all, including the finance minister, approved the concept in the CSU executive board. It is clear that the bottom line is that this will cost a lot. We will also need additional staff who can teach German in the pre-school year and in other language classes. I’m thinking of bringing retired teachers back on an hourly basis. We should relax the additional earnings limits. This model from the Corona period has proven itself, I want to repeat that.

When is the concept ready to go?

This must be in place across the board for the 2024/25 school year. I hope that we can noticeably increase individual support measures beforehand, i.e. in the coming school year.

