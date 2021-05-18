ofJosef Forster shut down

The CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt calls for a ban on foreseeable anti-Semitic demonstrations in Germany. The incidents on the weekend of 15./16. May be “disgusting”.

Berlin / Munich – Predictable anti-Semitic demonstrations should be banned in the future, demands the CSU regional group in the Bundestag. “If it is to be expected that anti-Semitism, flag burning, the chanting of hate slogans will take place, then these are clearly expected criminal offenses that justify banning these demonstrations,” explains CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt on May 18th. The Union politician justifies his demand with regard to the numerous anti-Semitic demonstrations that took place in Germany last week.

The trigger for the rallies was the military conflict in the Middle East with the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip on Israel and the Israeli counter-attacks.

Anti-Semitic demonstrations “disgusting” – Dobrindt calls for harsh penalties for hatred of Jews

In several major German cities it happened on the weekend of 15th / 16th May cause rioting. Protesters chanted anti-Semitic slogans and burned the Israeli flag. “Arrests, convictions and expulsions must be the consequences of this behavior,” demands Alexander Dobrindt. The incidents are “disgusting”.

He also wanted to find out from the countries how many such crimes there had been over the past weekend. Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann also took a position: “We will not allow conflicts to be carried out here on the backs of the Jews,” emphasized Kretschmann with regard to the riots in Mannheim and Stuttgart. On May 19, the Bundestag will deliberate on the situation in the Middle East.

Anti-Semitic rallies: “Violent mob” must be punished

SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich blamed the radical Islamic Hamas’ “war of aggression” on Tuesday in Berlin for the escalation of violence in the region. With regard to the fight against anti-Semitism, SPD politicians want to cooperate with Islamic organizations: “We want to work closely with these associations and work against it socio-politically. On the one hand through integration, on the other hand through education, ”Mützenich clarified on May 18th. Anti-Semitism does not only come from immigrant groups, according to the SPD politician. Above all, anti-Semitism can be seen in the right-wing camp.

The SPD politician Mützenich calls for harsh punishments for the “violent mob” who have also marched in front of Jewish synagogues and community centers. Even before that, politicians across factions campaigned for harsh penalties for anti-Semitic crimes. (dpa / AFP / jjf)