From: Florian Naumann

Markus Söder likes Instagram – the “heute show” maybe not so much. The CSU boss wants to win an arduous electoral exchange of blows with meat loaf.

Munich – Down-to-earthness is a key value in the election campaign before the Bavarian election – ask the Twitter brawlers Hubert Aiwanger and Martin Hagen: The affiliation to the champagne faction had recently been expressly dismissed by the heads of the Free Voters and Bavarian FDP.

The topic of closeness to the people is undoubtedly also relevant for CSU frontman Markus Söder. In an “Instagram Live” with the “heute show” comedian Fabian Köster on Wednesday (August 9), the Prime Minister not only demonstratively placed himself on the meat loaf and burger floor – but also repeatedly patched the ZDF celebrity with taunts of the brand “elitist nonsense”. One thing in particular was able to provide amusement: A revelation by Söder on how the CSU handled beer residues.

Söder against the “heute show” – with Leberkäs against ZDF: Tough campaign date on Instagram

In any case, it was clear from the start: Söder was brushed on to demonstrate conservative looseness at the election campaign date with the public-law joker. The head of the CSU, for example, pulled a meat loaf from the off in front of the running webcam and bit down heartily – despite all PR wisdom to refrain from eating in moving images. “Have you ever eaten meat loaf?” Was the provocative question to Köster: On ZDF, people are more likely to eat avocado bowls with a smoothie.

In any case, one could guess that Söder thought he was on enemy territory in conversation with Köster. “You throw the money around at ZDF,” he teased. When asked about Friedrich Merz’s chancellor ambitions, the Franconian preferred not to have heard anything and cited a sound disturbance.

The “heute show” man, in turn, wanted to tease Söder with well-hung taunts: food photos are the most meaningful thing that Söder posts, he explained. The Prime Minister ironically smiled it away. Whether on purpose or in the heat of the moment, Söder also conceded: A “battle record” was also more substantial than what he – according to Köster’s accusation – “did with Armin Laschet” during the election campaign. Surprisingly, something like that was very well received on social media, Söder assured by the way. What was meant was the battle slab, not the almost legendary intra-union Chancellor dispute 2021.

Söder guides ZDF celebrity into the “elitist” trap – and feasts on fast food litany

But Söder was happy to stay on the subject of food. The father of the country happily went through the fast food range – while Köster was still wondering whether advertising was even allowed in the political sphere: he once posted a “McRib”, said Söder. And assured: “Burger King is okay.” The same applies to “Kentucky… well, now I have to be careful that I pronounce it correctly”. In the end, the newly self-proclaimed “Meme-King” Söder finally lured the satirist onto the slippery slope.

Köster had repeatedly tried to get Söder to focus on the subject of advertising sweets. There were scoring hits. “Nibbling” is “better than smoking weed,” Söder had clarified. The top critic of advertising restrictions was then unable to clearly contradict the statement that he himself preferred to use diet coke rather than the sugary version. However, Köster ran with the hint that children of less privileged parents in particular deserve good nutrition, then countered completely to the taste of the down-to-earth campaigner: “It’s a bit elitist now,” Söder stated coolly – assuming less well-heeled parents fed them her children are not good, speak rather for arrogance, so the subtext.

Söder reveals beer tent puzzles: Noagalzuzler can always be found

However, Söder repeatedly indicated that no food was wasted at the CSU: “It’ll be gone!”, The declared almost non-alcoholic answered the question of what happened to Söder masses nipped at beer tent dates: There would be someone there, he assured . Which would officially confirm the existence of Prime Minister Noagalzuzlern – too high German: leftover drinkers – in the environment of the CSU.

Towards the end of the stream, Söder also teased that his social media experts not only tore their hair behind the camera, but also nibbled on “my meat loaf”. The recycling circuits in the CSU headquarters seem to be intact – where a little stress hunger after a hard exchange of blows for the Instagram audience would probably not have been blamed on anyone. In any case, the current polls for the Bavarian election should not spoil Söder’s appetite. (fn)