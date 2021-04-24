ofAstrid Theil shut down

Not Markus Söder, but Armin Laschet became the Union’s candidate for chancellor after a long struggle. The CSU boss recently emphasized his support and is now criticizing.

Munich – Markus Söder (CSU) assured CDU leader Armin Laschet of his support after the bitter power struggle for the candidacy for chancellor in the Union. Now, however, the CSU boss expresses criticism and problematizes the decision. In an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung it becomes clear that there is not only unity between CDU boss Armin Laschet and Markus Söder. “There is no personal break between us, but we have a different understanding of democracy and program,” said Söder in the context of the interview.

In addition, Söder expressed criticism of the process through which Laschet became the Union’s candidate for chancellor. According to the CSU boss, the decision of a committee is important. Nevertheless, the belief that political or personal questions “can still be made today in the committees completely independent of the basis and the expectations of the people” is “out of date”. In these statements, however, Söder did not directly name the vote of the CDU federal executive committee for Laschet.

CSU boss Markus Söder: “Nobody wants the old union from the 90s back”

Söder emphasized again that he and Laschet stood for different programs in the power struggle for the candidacy for chancellor. When asked what specifically differentiated his offer from Armin Laschet’s, he replied: “It was clear to me that we needed a new departure for the Union. I don’t think it is wise to make a “Helmut Kohl * 2.0” policy out of the past after the progressive Merkel years. That would be way too old-fashioned. Nobody wants the old union from the 90s back. We need a political new deal instead of old school. “

He also clearly formulated his expectations with regard to the federal election in September *. He expects a result of more than 30 percent for the Union: “It has to be a result that is well over 30 percent – closer to 35 percent”. In the federal election in 2017, the sister parties together received 32.9 percent of the votes cast.

Söder: “The core responsibility always rests with the candidate for chancellor, also for the result in Bavaria”

He now sees responsibility for a good election result in September with Armin Laschet: “We will do everything for a good Bavarian result, but of course the core responsibility always rests with the candidate for chancellor, also for the result in Bavaria. Because today candidates draw the parties and not the other way around. “

In his opinion, the Union must now formulate ambitious election goals. In this context, the goal should not be “to save oneself in a three-way constellation”. In addition, Söder made a clear statement with regard to the competing parties: “Our competitors are the Greens, our opponent is the AfD.” Finally, Söder was even more explicit about Laschet’s candidacy for Chancellor and sharply criticized.

Markus Söder: The reason for Laschet’s candidacy “did not convince” him

He stated that his persistence against Laschet had, in addition to the backing of surveys, also for substantive reasons: “I was also not convinced by the reasons for the candidacy. I stand for modernization in the program. ”For him, this also includes paying more attention to the topic of the environment. This is especially important in view of the Greens as a competing party: “For us, the Greens are politically and intellectually the most demanding competitor. Answering this with arguments from thirty years ago is no longer an option for large parts of the population. “

Criticism from Söder: Parts of the CDU base dissatisfied with Laschet as candidate for chancellor

However, Söder also stated that Laschet ruled the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia successfully and was “a man of balance”. Both aspects speak in favor of Laschet as a candidate for the Union. On this occasion he reiterated his support despite the criticism expressed: “It is a great good to integrate; he is suitable for this office and has my support. ”He had accepted the decision of the CDU federal executive committee out of responsibility towards the Union. He was okay with the result, but emphasized on this occasion that these were not part of the CDU base.

After the past few weeks, he sees the responsibility mainly with the CDU: "One thing is also clear: The decision was in the hands of the CDU, which also takes responsibility for the procedure and the result." Söder finally emphasized that he will actively participate in the election campaign: "As Paulchen Panther always says: Today is not every day, I'll be back, no question."