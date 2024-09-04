The Saxon state election is overshadowed by attempts at manipulation. When counting Postal votes were in several constituencies manipulated ballot papers The police announced that unknown persons had covered the already marked cross on postal ballot papers and instead right-wing extremist micro-party Free Saxony tickedThe State Criminal Police Office has now taken over the investigation.

Approximately 130 manipulated ballot papers There are now reports of fraud. The police had already announced in the morning that they had begun investigations into suspected electoral fraud. different Dresden constituencies According to current information, around 117 ballot papers were forged. The police also now have 14 forged ballot papers from two electoral districts in the Radeberg district in the southwest of the Bautzen district in Saxony.

In response to a request from the German Press Agency, the electoral authority in Dresden stated that the Dresden electoral districts 36011 and 36012 in Langebrück in the north of Dresden were affected. In electoral district 36012, the Free Saxons performed remarkably wellThere they achieved 10.2 percent each with 59 direct votes and 60 list votes. Overall, the small party received 2.2 percent in the state elections.

The Free Saxons, like the Saxon AfD, are classified by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution as right-wing extremist aspirations According to the information provided, they are a group of neo-Nazis, officials of the former NPD and other members or sympathizers of the scene, organized as a party. On their Telegram channel The Free Saxons denied having anything to do with the manipulation of the ballot papers. “This is of course nonsense, well over 50,000 Saxons have voted for us,” it says.