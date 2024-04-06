Home page politics

Is German solidarity with Ukraine shaky? With his trip to Kiev, CSU parliamentary group leader Holetschek wants to make it clear: the West will continue to help.

Munich/Kiev – He was in Butscha when Klaus Holetschek (CSU) realized the extreme brutality of the war in Ukraine. He is led through the streets where the bodies of the murdered civilians lay in the spring of 2022. Many traces have been removed, at least on the surface. But the local priest takes out his cell phone and shows the guest pictures of the mass graves, of the dead. A little later, deeply moved, Holetschek says the Lord's Prayer in the church in Butscha, a prayer for the victims of the Russian massacre.

An unusual, uncomfortable, dangerous business trip took the CSU parliamentary group leader to Ukraine this week. He spent four days on the road, by plane and minibus, spending the night in Kiev – not the quick in-and-out secured by heavily armed bodyguards of other top politicians. In a telephone conversation with our newspaper on Friday, the 59-year-old spoke of a touching, stirring journey. “Butscha is a beacon of how brutal and cruel this war is. Slaughter, not fine military surgery, a targeted destruction of Ukrainian civil society.” According to him, one in five people in the town lost relatives and close acquaintances in those early days of the war when the Russians indiscriminately killed passers-by near Kiev.

Freezing from the Ukraine War? Holetschek trip overshadowed by tough German debate

Holetschek placed the trip in a delicate phase. In German domestic politics, as well as in surveys, a certain war weariness is emerging. Parts of the federal SPD, such as parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich, are calling for a “freezing” of the conflict, an alternative to further rearmament in Ukraine. The CDU with Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer also knows at least individual voices in this direction. From the conversations with politicians, including Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the guest takes away: The German debate is being followed closely on site. Klitschko demands courage to fight. “If you give up, you defeat yourself,” Holetschek quotes him as saying.

Lack of ammunition: CSU assures Ukraine of support against Russia's army

At the same time, the military situation for Ukraine is becoming increasingly difficult. There is a lack of ammunition, the anti-aircraft defense system in the capital also needs reinforcements, not to mention the unfulfilled call for the German Taurus system. Holetschek's political conclusion from the trip: “The most important thing is that Ukraine remains defensible.” The war is in a decisive phase and the West must continue to resist.

Working instead of citizens' money: CSU advocates lowering incentives for Ukraine refugees

What is also brought to the attention of the CSU politician, albeit more cautiously: concerns about how long the refugees will stay in countries like Germany. That was always a topic in discussions, says Holetschek. “Ukraine needs everyone to rebuild. There is a shortage of six to eight million refugees, the country has a 45 percent decline in birth rates.” The CSU is at least demanding that Germany should no longer pay citizen's benefit for any newly arriving refugees from Ukraine, but rather lower asylum benefits. This probably cannot be legally maintained for old cases.

What the Swabian politician does not accept is a controversial demand from the Berlin CSU regional group: its boss Alexander Dobrindt wants to send back refugees who are not willing to work if necessary; Anyone who rejects a reasonable offer of work must “return to safe areas of western Ukraine”. Holetschek, who otherwise takes a decidedly tough course in foreigner and migration policy, says: “It's currently not about sending things back, but about reducing incentives.”

Holetschek is the first high-ranking state politician to visit Ukraine. Party vice-president and European politician Manfred Weber was there several times; Markus Söder not yet. During his trip in January, Weber was aggressively confronted with the desire for Germany to encourage refugees to return.

Losses for Russia's army: Ukraine braces itself against superior numbers

Meanwhile, Ukraine reported at least partial successes on Friday. According to defense sources, a night attack on the Morozovsk air base in southern Russia was successful; at least six military aircraft were destroyed and eight were seriously damaged. Around 20 Russian soldiers were injured or killed in the attack. The Russian side only reported that 53 drones from Ukraine had been intercepted.