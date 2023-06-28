Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Target of attacks by the CSU: Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) is said to be planning a meat ban. © Christophe Gateau/dpa

The Union blows to attack the Greens: In an Instagram post, the CSU railed against a meat ban by Cem Özdemir. But that doesn’t exist.

Munich – First the attacks because of the heating law, now a debate about an alleged ban on meat: The Union has chosen the Greens as the main opponent. The hope: The attacks on the green ideology sharpens one’s own conservative profile and strengthens one’s own poll numbers. But now the CSU has apparently overshot the mark with a post on social networks.

Is Özdemir planning a meat ban? CSU causes a stir on Instagram

For example, on June 27, the Bavarian state association accused the Greens of pushing ahead with a meat ban in Germany. The CSU strategists published a photo of Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) on Instagram. Next to it is a prohibition sign above a fried steak. Above it is written: “Meat ban: slap in the face to our farmers”. Does the Green really want to ban Germans from consumption? The excitement on the internet was immediately great: the photo montage was shared thousands of times. The problem: None of this is being considered in the ministry.

The Greens were therefore immediately upset by the campaign. “Your baiting is a slap in the face to democracy!” quoted Das Editorial network Germany (RND) the Green City Councilor from Bergisch-Gladbach, Anna Steinmetzer. It’s unbelievable “how a party with a C in its name can be such a fake news slinger,” said another, according to the report.

No meat: Özdemir wants to limit consumption at events in the ministry

But how did the CSU come up with the idea? The background is that Özdemir would like to only offer vegetarian dishes from organic farming at events organized by his ministry. She had that Picture-Zeitung recently reported – citing a small request from the Union Bundestag faction. However, there should be exceptions at large events such as the open day, i.e. the currywurst stays put. However, there is no talk of the Minister of Agriculture wanting to impose a general meat ban on Germans.

But that’s exactly what the line on the Instagram post suggested. CSU General Secretary Martin Huber added an explanatory text to the picture and referred to the ministry’s plans. But that didn’t really make it any better. “In the future there will only be strictly vegetarian dishes on the menu,” wrote Huber. The ban was “pure ideology and a slap in the face to all hard-working farmers”. But in his opinion, everyone should be allowed to decide for themselves what they want to eat – and not the “green paternalism”.

The incident is only a foretaste of what the Germans can expect in the coming months in terms of political debate. In the run-up to the Bavarian elections in 2023, Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) propagated a clear course of demarcation against the Greens in order to save his preferred coalition with the Free Voters for a new term of office. The meat ban is not new.

Support from the CDU: Merz chooses the Greens as the main opponent

The Bavarian also receives support from his sister party. In the past few days, CDU party leader Friedrich Merz has also announced a clear edge against the Greens. After an AfD candidate was elected district administrator in the Thuringian district of Sonneberg on Sunday for the first time in Germany, Merz then announced an even stronger conflict with the Greens. According to the dpa news agency, these will be “the main opponents” in the federal government for the foreseeable future. The CDU chairman and Union faction leader justified this by saying that the Greens are responsible for the current polarization in energy and environmental policy. (jkf)