Home page politics

From: Christian Germans

Press Split

The free voter politician Ulrike Müller (M.) wants to create her double mandate (archive photo from 2018). © Nicolas Armer/dpa

The Free Voters MP Ulrike Müller has come under fire for her dual mandate. She counters that the CSU is just “massively nervous”.

Munich – No, she’s not lazy. Monday started at 4:30 a.m. for Ulrike Müller in order to get to the European Parliament in Brussels in time. Today she wants to catch the last machine back so that she can make it to the agriculture committee in the state parliament tomorrow morning. It sounds like quite a rush. But, to put it less kindly: it’s your own fault.

Müller, 60, is currently Bavaria’s only dual MP and as such has come under heavy criticism. The free voter politician has just been elected to the state parliament, but wants to complete her mandate as an EU representative by July 2024. It’s two full-time jobs, two parliaments 602 kilometers away.

In addition, Müller has to temporarily head the European Committee in Munich because the AfD’s chair position has not been filled. In fact, it’s impossible to do everything at the same time. The CSU is therefore calling on Müller to give up “at least one” of her mandates. Leading European MPs complain that they are mocking their voters.

Free voter politician Ulrike Müller: “I don’t have a bad conscience”

Anyone who speaks to Müller, a phone call between two EU meetings, gets the impression: The severity of the attacks hits her. Especially from the CSU, which is a coalition partner in Munich and a close ally in Brussels on technical issues. “I thought carefully about whether I could do it or not,” she says. She definitely wants to complete the most important EU projects herself, citing plans from the climate and agricultural sectors. Your weekly plan: Monday and Thursday EU, Tuesday and Wednesday State Parliament. She works around the clock for this; the CSU is just “massively nervous”.

Müller has made no secret of the double job; he announced it himself three weeks ago. Also details about the money: She gets the EU diet, just under 10,000 euros plus a flat rate of 4,800 euros. The 9,215 euro state parliament diet will be canceled for her, she says. She receives the flat rate for members of the state parliament, 3,984 euros, and wants to use it to finance the establishment of a citizens’ office in Swabia. If there is anything left over, she can donate it. “I can’t say that I have a bad conscience.” In the end, her double job saves the Bavarian taxpayer a complete diet.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister View photo series

State parliament member Ulrike Müller (Free Voters)

However, many in the state parliament are not really happy with the (actually popular and friendly) Ms. Multi-Müller. She may wear herself out in the dual role, but the accusation of diet rip-off probably doesn’t hold water. The dual job is allowed, at least as long as she is not a minister. But does one get the impression that such a mandate alone is probably not a day-filling task? There is “no understanding among the population of sitting in two full-time parliaments at the same time,” says her Brussels CSU colleague Christian Doleschal. The CSU member of the state parliament Gerhard Hopp says he is “astonished” and would advise her to “be a little more humble before the important task” when chairing the European Committee. Hopp sits on the committee.

There is also a piquant thought: Is Müller only staying to prevent Aiwanger’s critic from becoming a successor in Brussels? If the Free Voters forego double mandates, the next successor would be Bernd Barutta from Baden-Württemberg. He fell out with his chairman Hubert Aiwanger in the summer (“a human catastrophe”). Barutta even resigned from the party.

Müller also rejects this. The first successor would be another member of the state parliament from Rhineland-Palatinate, who would then take on the Brussels task, she says – with a double mandate. (Christian Germans)