The Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has decided to send collective peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan in connection with the situation in this country. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this in his Facebook…

As explained by Pashinyan, who is the chairman of the council, the decision was made in accordance with Article 4 of the Collective Security Treaty. The peacekeepers will be sent for a limited time period to stabilize and normalize the situation in Kazakhstan. He stressed that this will be done on the basis of the statement of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, as well as in connection with the threats to national security and the country’s sovereignty, which arose as a result of foreign interference.

A few hours earlier, Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Tokayev, who turned to the CSTO for help in connection with the situation in Kazakhstan. As the Kazakh leader explained, he did this to overcome this terrorist threat, relying on a collective security treaty.

Collective help

As it became known, when providing assistance to Kazakhstan, Russia can use the Russian part of the CSTO CRRF. It includes the 31st separate guards airborne assault brigade from Ulyanovsk and the 98th guards airborne division from Ivanovo. In addition, airborne units based in the Tula and Kostroma regions are likely to be involved.

Speaking about Russia’s assistance to Kazakhstan through the CSTO, the head of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs Leonid Kalashnikov recalled that the organization was created in order to guarantee the safety of citizens living in the countries participating in the treaty. “If President Tokayev applies, we must respond. Moreover, he said that terrorist gangs are taking control of infrastructure facilities, and naturally, then certain forces will be brought in, ”the deputy said.

At the same time, Konstantin Zatulin, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the State Duma, said that Russia should not interfere in the situation in Kazakhstan “at random”. He noted that the reaction of the CSTO is 100 percent dependent on the opinion that Russia will come to.

Shortly before Tokayev’s official speech, cosmonaut Toktar Aubakirov made a proposal to contact the CSTO. According to him, it turned out that Kazakhstan “lacks its own forces.” “Let’s resort to the help of those with whom we have concluded an agreement,” Aubakirov suggested.

The protests continue for several days

Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev said that his constitutional duty is to care for the welfare, security and tranquility of the citizens of the republic. He assured that he was ready to do everything necessary to protect the vital interests of fellow citizens.

In fact, this is no longer a threat – it is undermining the integrity of the state, and the most important thing is an attack on our citizens, who ask me, as the head of state, to urgently help them. Kassym-Jomart TokayevPresident of Kazakhstan

In connection with the unrest on January 5, a state of emergency (state of emergency) was introduced throughout Kazakhstan. It restricts movement, bans mass gatherings and strikes, and allows law enforcement officials to conduct body searches of citizens and vehicles.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on Sunday, January 2, due to an increase in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles) per liter. However, later they turned into riots with demands for the departure of the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, from politics, for new elections at all levels and the dissolution of parliament. The most large-scale clashes took place in the former capital of the country, Alma-Ata.