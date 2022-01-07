The Permanent Mission of Armenia to the UN Security Council has sent a letter to the members of the world organization on the conduct of a peacekeeping operation on the territory of Kazakhstan. It is reported by RIA News…

The document was signed by the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas. Armenia, on the other hand, acted in the Security Council as the country presiding over the CSTO.

Zas informed that “the CSTO Collective Security Council, in view of the threat to national security and the sovereignty of the Republic of Kazakhstan and guided by Articles 2 and 4 of the Collective Security Treaty, decided to conduct a peacekeeping operation by forces and means of the CSTO Troops (Collective Forces) on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.”

The tasks of the peacekeepers

The group of peacekeepers in Kazakhstan has two tasks. According to Zas, the contingent will have to protect the most important state, strategic facilities, as well as provide assistance in maintaining law and order. He assured that foreign military personnel would not be involved in breaking up the demonstrations.

In total, about 2.5 thousand people will be sent to the riot-ridden republic. This number will be increased if necessary.

The CSTO Secretary General specified that peacekeepers have the right to use weapons. However, they will be able to use it only in the event of an attack on them by armed gangs.

Zas noted that the motive of the CSTO in this situation is to help Kazakhstan in a difficult period, to support an ally.

Come on jerking – about some kind of invasion or something else, even an “occupation” was agreed – this, excuse me, is generally complete stupidity Stanislav Zas CSTO Secretary General

Speaking about the timing of the presence of the CSTO forces in Kazakhstan, the official made it clear that this would depend on the situation and the decision of the leadership of Kazakhstan. “We expect that the period will be short,” the secretary general added, assessing it as “several days or several weeks”.

Doubts about legitimacy

Earlier, the American administration said that they do not know how legitimate the introduction of CSTO forces into Kazakhstan is. At the same time, the White House was assured that they were monitoring the situation in the republic.

A similar statement was made by US State Department spokesman Ned Price. He noted that the United States has “questions” about sending peacekeepers, since Kazakhstan has its own resources. According to him, in the past, the country’s government was well protected.

Later, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova ironized, saying that some American representatives do not understand what is happening in Kazakhstan and pass it off as the official position of the United States.

Who is behind the riots

Trained militants from several countries operate in unrest-ridden Kazakhstan. This was stated by the vice-speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev. “Well-organized militants appeared in the ranks of the protesters, both home-grown and militants who began to flock to Kazakhstan from abroad, from neighboring countries of the Near and Middle East. Calling things by their proper names – first of all, from Afghanistan, ”he explained.

Political scientist and orientalist Yevgeny Satanovsky also noted that it is not civilians who are behind the riots, but professional groups of Islamist militants. He pointed out that “the so-called peaceful protesters have the skill of conducting street battles” and do not face the security forces the way ordinary people in the country would do. “Kazakhstan is the most valuable territory for organizing unrest on the pattern of the Ukrainian Maidan or something that did not happen with the seizure of power in Belarus,” he is sure.

In Kazakhstan itself, they came to the conclusion that the riots in the country were planned in advance. This is indicated by attacks on government buildings, airports, and important infrastructure.

The riots in Kazakhstani cities have been going on for several days. The protests began on January 2 due to the rise in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge. Later, they escalated into riots with demands for the departure of the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, from politics, for new elections and the dissolution of parliament.