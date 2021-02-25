Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), said that the activities of the United States and NATO are leading to a targeted destabilization of the security system in Europe. TASS…

According to Sidorov, this is evidenced by the consistent build-up of the American military presence on the European continent.

According to the head of the CSTO, more than 12,000 NATO troops are already deployed in Central and Eastern Europe. On the territory of Poland, it is planned to build military infrastructure and deploy up to 20 thousand American troops, and the United States is also going to place its bases in Bulgaria.

Sidorov pointed out that NATO, under Washington’s control, is improving its air and missile defense system and keeping its nuclear potential ready for use.

The CSTO is also concerned about the concentration of military equipment in Eastern Europe and the active conduct of exercises even in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier it was reported that the American strategic bombers B-1B Lancer first arrived in Norway for a training exercise. General Jeffrey Harrigian, Commander of the US Air Force Europe, noted that joint exercises with allies such as Norway are helping to hone deterrence and defense skills and enhance regional stability.

In turn, the head of the Norwegian Armed Forces, Eirik Kristoffersen, called for a reduction in tensions with Moscow.

“The most dangerous thing that can happen to Norway, NATO and the whole world is an open conflict with Russia. Fortunately, this is unlikely, ”he said at the Kirkenes conference.