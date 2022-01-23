Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas broadcast TV channel ONT named the source of the threat in Eastern Europe.

According to the Secretary General, NATO’s military activity near the borders of the CSTO in Eastern Europe does not contribute to strengthening security, it is necessary to reduce the degree of tension. “A certain source of threats is being created. Therefore, we consider it important to reduce this degree of tension and military activity,” Zas said.

He also added that the organization needs to look for “other ways to ensure security.” “We are now considering the CSTO as a fairly effective tool for ensuring security in the area of ​​responsibility of the organization. After all, we have the right to use our collective defense forces on the territory of our states, ”he stressed, adding that outside the CSTO countries there are only peacekeeping units, peacekeeping contingents, and only with a resolution of the UN Security Council.

“But within our territories, our zone of responsibility, for us this is actually a tool for collectively ensuring the security of all our states,” Zas concluded.