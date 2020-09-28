The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas called on Yerevan and Baku to cease fire in Nagorno-Karabakh. This was announced on Monday, September 28 TASS CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov.

“It is necessary to immediately restore the ceasefire regime and return to the negotiation process, which is being conducted by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. The solution to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh is possible only by political and diplomatic methods, ”he quoted the Secretary General.

The CSTO spokesman also noted that the organization caused concern and concern about the use of heavy weapons, including artillery, tanks and aircraft, as well as attack drones.

The situation on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on the morning of September 27. On that day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had initiated an attack on this Karabakh territory. In response, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced that the Armenian Armed Forces fired on populated areas on the line of contact.

The authorities of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic declared martial law and general mobilization, and the Armenian government took similar measures. Azerbaijan, on the other hand, introduced martial law throughout the country and a curfew in a number of cities and regions, and also announced a partial mobilization.

The conflict in Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. In the course of the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost control over Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions. Since 1992, negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the conflict have been under way within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, headed by three co-chairs – Russia, the United States and France.