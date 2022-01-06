The advance group of the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is already in Kazakhstan and has begun work. CSTO General Stanislav Zas announced this RIA News…

“The advanced group of the Russian part of the peacekeeping contingent is already in Kazakhstan and has begun to fulfill the assigned tasks,” Zas said. According to the CSTO Secretary General, the transfer of servicemen from other member states of the organization continues.

On January 5, Tokayev turned to the CSTO for help because of the unrest that broke out in the country. Russia sent airborne troops to Kazakhstan. The first board with Russian troops has already arrived in Alma-Ata.

On January 2, protests began in Kazakhstani cities due to the rise in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge. Later, they escalated into riots with demands for the departure of the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, from politics, for new elections and the dissolution of parliament. The most significant clashes took place in the former capital of the country, Alma-Ata.