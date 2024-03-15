Preparations for the Russian presidential elections comply with international standards, as well as the laws of the Russian Federation. This was stated on March 15 by the coordinator of the group of observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA), Snezhana Imasheva.

“In general, preparations for the elections comply with the electoral legislation of the Russian Federation and international standards,” she said at a meeting with the co-chairman of the election headquarters of the candidate for the presidency of the Russian Federation, the current head of state, People’s Artist of Russia Vladimir Mashkov.

Imasheva emphasized that as of March 15, everything was ready for voting.

The early voting period began on February 25 and ended on March 14. During this time, more than 2.3 million Russian citizens managed to take part, said the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova. Also, early voting has ended in the Russian Armed Forces. Participants in a special military operation, as well as Russian military personnel in Syria and Karabakh, were able to cast their votes. At the same time, in the Zaporozhye region it takes place on March 15 and 16 in large cities and regional centers, and polling stations in the region will open only on March 17, reported the head of the region, Evgeniy Balitsky.

As Pamfilova noted, more than 94 thousand polling stations have been prepared for voting in the presidential elections in Russia.

The main all-Russian voting in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation takes place over three days – from March 15 to 17. Four candidates are taking part in it: Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, candidate from the New People party Vladislav Davankov, State Duma deputy and leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky, State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov and the current head of state, self-nominated Vladimir Putin.

Remote electronic voting (DEV) is also available. It takes place in 28 regions of Russia, where it was tested previously.