Mexico City.- Claudia Sheinbaum, virtual President-elect, said that she will appoint the next heads of Sedena and Semar at the end of September and on Thursday she will name those who will be in the Secretariats of Culture, Tourism and Labor, as well as who will coordinate her Cabinet.

On July 11, he will present those who remain to be appointed as part of the legal Cabinet, he added, and will announce weekly who will form part of the expanded Cabinet.

“The meeting will continue on other Thursdays, we will continue with Cabinet meetings on Thursdays,” he said.

“There are several decentralized government agencies and we are defining and talking to those who currently participate in these agencies. Some of them will probably stay and others will be changing.

“But this Thursday would be the ones we are missing, which is Tourism, Sedena and Marina, which will be until September, the last weeks of September.

“This Thursday it would be Tourism, Culture, Labor and what would be, we are going to recover the Coordination of the Cabinet, the Head of Office, or Head of Office, those would be those four,” he said.