Mexico City.- Claudia Sheinbaum, President-elect, asked Ken Salazar – United States Ambassador to Mexico – to “carefully review” the judicial reform and said that this case concerns only Mexicans.

“The issue here is that there will always be dialogue with the United States and with other countries. Of course, there are special cases like Ecuador, where there was an invasion of our sovereignty, but there will always be dialogue with the United States. But we don’t have to discuss everything and there are things that are up to Mexicans and we will work on the issue of disseminating what decision we Mexicans made so that it is known in the United States.

“But it is important to spread the word about what is being proposed, it is a well-thought-out decision. Why doesn’t (Ken Salazar) carefully review the proposal? Although we have met, he has come when there are US investors or when the person responsible for security issues came, and even in that meeting I suggested to them that it will be up to us to talk as of October 1, but this is a case in which we, the Mexicans, sovereignly decide,” said Sheinbaum. Last week, Ken Salazar said he was willing to dialogue with the Mexican government to exchange opinions on the election of judges through direct voting at the polls.

Although President Andrés Manuel López Obrador accused the diplomat of having incurred in a “crude interventionist attitude” by expressing his opinion on a matter that only concerns Mexicans, the representative of the American Government considered that the issue should be discussed, given that both countries collaborate as partners.

Salazar, who has not been received by President AMLO since July 15, said that communication is crucial to achieve objectives on priority issues for both countries. This afternoon, in a press conference at the Transition House, the President-elect said that with the judicial reform there will be greater autonomy. “So this idea that autonomy and independence will be lost is quite the opposite. The Judicial Branch will have more autonomy because it will respond to the people. It seems that they forgot those times when the Court was an appendix of the Executive and now what is happening is that they made the decision against politics, not juridical, by reversing reforms. “The issue of the Judicial Branch of this constitutional reform is a sovereign decision of the people of Mexico and if they want to see how that is incorporated in the treaty, that’s fine, but it’s not a matter of discussing the way of choosing judges,” she explained.