Mexico City.- Facing the transition of Government, one of the topics discussed by Claudia Sheinbaum, virtual president-elect, with Rogelio Ramírez de la O, Secretary of the Treasury, is the reduction of public debt as a percentage of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). .

Gabriel Yorio, Undersecretary of the Treasury, stated that said indicator is stable at this time, but there are “areas of opportunity” to reduce it that are being discussed between Sheinbaum and Ramírez de la O, who will continue as head of the Ministry of Finance (SHCP). in the next Administration.

“The debt-to-GDP ratio is stable at this moment; it has remained that way throughout the Administration. Practically in these six years, the debt as a percentage of GDP or as a percentage of the economy has remained flat. Dr. Sheinbaum has more or less less has it outlined general criteria of what its economic program could be.

“And in that sense, she has stressed the importance of continuing to improve efficiency. There are areas of opportunity that she has already revealed, but she is discussing them with the secretary. We are working on the transition,” said Yorio after participating in the presentation of the first National Survey on Financial Health (ENSAFI).

The undersecretary maintained that there is economic stability and presumed that the country is growing between 2 and 3 percent.

“(Mexico) is an economy that has solidity and a fairly strong anchor in economic variables, economic stability, a monetary policy that is coordinated with fiscal policy. Inflation is falling, unemployment is at minimum levels, the unemployment rate It is also at minimum levels.

“So it is an economy that is growing, but above all with economic stability,” he assured.

On the other hand, Yorio said that the operating guidelines of the Pension Fund for Wellbeing have already been prepared and are being discussed with the different parties involved.

“It is a budget mechanism to compensate workers who are going to have a very low replacement rate,” he recalled.