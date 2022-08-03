





SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Steelmaker CSN said on Wednesday that the acquisition of electricity generator CEEE-G will bring important gains in competitiveness to industrial operations, predicting a 60% reduction in its electricity cost.

At the same time, the purchase of the electric company will also allow CSN ​​to diversify its business, reducing its exposure to the volatility of markets in which it currently operates, according to executives.

In a conference call to comment on the deal, the company’s financial director, Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro, explained that just over 50% of the energy from CEEE-G’s hydroelectric plants will serve the group’s steel, cement and mining units from 2023.

The advance towards self-sufficiency in electric energy will bring an annual gain of 334 million reais in Ebitda for CSN, according to the company’s calculations.

The rest of the energy generated by CEEE-G is expected to be sold mainly in long-term contracts (PPAs, in industry jargon) with solid counterparties. A smaller portion will be outsourced, so that the company can seek gains from short-term sales, at better prices.

“We don’t want to be exposed to the risk of uncontracted energy, or at least not in excess. Our investment strategy with CEEE-G is to guarantee this industrial benefit and to have some exposure with the commercialization gain”, explained Ribeiro.

“We are going to make CEEE-G a trading company, we are going to start small, but we are also going to get into the energy trading business,” he added.

Through a subsidiary, CSN won the CEEE-G privatization auction with an offer of 928 million reais, 10.93% above the minimum price defined in the public notice, last week.

NEW OPPORTUNITIES AND IPO

Asked about potential new acquisitions in energy, Ribeiro said that the company started to have a more “opportunistic” appetite. “We are not going to be actively looking for new assets, we have a lot working from home right now… But we will always be on the lookout.”

The CFO also said that CSN will evaluate in the future an initial public offering (IPO) of CSN Energia, a unit of the group that concentrates the business in this segment.

“We are still on the path outlined, we think it is important for businesses to have easy access to capital… That’s why the IPO, we did (CSN) Mining, we are ready in the case of Cement… and in the case of Energy, it is a natural candidate .”

The company also noted that, in the coming months, it will need to make an offer to buy minority shares in CEEE-G, especially Eletrobras, which holds 32.74% of the electricity company’s capital. The expectation is that a tag along offer can be made with a discount of 20% of the auction price.

Also present on the conference call, CSN CEO Benjamin Steinbruch highlighted that the company will continue as an industrial group, despite the most recent bet on the electricity sector.

“Our main businesses are production, basically mining, steel and cement. We have infrastructure and logistics and energy as complementary services to production, we will remain faithful to our origins”, stated Steinbruch.

(By Letícia Fucuchima; edited by Roberto Samora)








