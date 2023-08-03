admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/02/2023 – 21:36 Share

CSN Mineração sold 11.258 million tons of iron ore in the second quarter of 2023, up 49% compared to the same period of the previous year and 31% more compared to the first three months of the year, according to the company’s balance sheet.

CSN Mineração reported that the quarter was marked by weaker activity in China, mainly in the real estate sector, weakening expectations of greater demand for iron ore and weighing on the price outlook.

The price of the ore averaged US$ 110.9/dmt (dry metric ton) throughout the second quarter of this year, a level 11.6% lower than in the first quarter (US$ 125.5/dmt), but 12, 1% higher compared to the fourth quarter (US$ 99.0/dmt).

Regarding sea freight, Route BCI-C3 (Tubarão-Qingdao) reached an average of US$ 21.06/wmt (wet metric ton) in the period, which represents an increase of 15.7% in relation to the cost of freight of the previous quarter. According to the company, the result reflects the lower supply of ships in the Atlantic Ocean, due to a greater demand in the Australian market.

Mining cost of goods sold (COGS) totaled R$2.620 billion, an increase of 17.6% compared to the first quarter. “Impacted by higher ore volume, including higher purchasing volume,” the company said.

The C1 cost (direct cost of production), in turn, reached USD 21.7 per ton, a value 5.7% lower than that verified in the first three months of the year, reflecting the greater dilution of fixed costs and the lower unit costs of selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) verified in the period.