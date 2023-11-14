Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/11/2023 – 22:30

CSN Mineração recorded a net profit of R$1.199 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 133.4% compared to the same period of the previous year and 142.8% higher than the three immediately previous months, according to the its balance sheet released on Monday night, the 13th.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), in turn, totaled R$1.988 billion in the period, an increase of 115% in the annual comparison and an increase of 81% in the quarterly comparison.

Adjusted net revenue totaled R$4.310 billion, 72% higher than that recorded in the same period last year and 19% higher than the previous quarter.

The financial result was positive at R$3 million in the period, which represents a reversal, mainly as a result of the effect of exchange rate variation observed in the quarter.

In the quarter ended in September, CSN Mineração had a positive adjusted cash flow of R$779 million, a lower performance than that presented in the last quarter, as a result of the increase in the company’s working capital, as a result of price appreciation in the period, in addition of the largest disbursements with investments and taxes, the company reported in its balance sheet.

The company ended the third quarter of 2023 with cash of R$10.6 billion. Leverage, in turn, was negative at 0.25 times, reversing a positive result of 0.03 times in the immediately previous quarter.