SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Steelmaker CSN posted a net loss of 822.5 million reais in the first quarter of this year, after a profit of 1.36 billion reais in the same stage of 2022, impacted by a billionaire loss with hedge operations, it said. the company on Wednesday.

The company, which in addition to steel operates in the cement, mining and energy markets, recorded adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of 3.2 billion reais, a decrease of 32% in the same comparison, but in line with average analyst expectations, according to data compiled by Refinitiv.

The company’s net revenue was 11.3 billion reais, down 4% year-on-year.

CSN’s balance sheet came on the same day that rival Gerdau published results lower than a year earlier for the first quarter, but above expectations by the market, with adjusted profit of 2.4 billion reais and adjusted Ebitda of 4.3 billion .

CSN’s steel sales for the quarter totaled 1.03mt, down 11% from the same period a year ago, while iron ore sales rose 24% to 8.6mt.

In the quarter ended in March, CSN had leverage measured by the net debt to adjusted Ebitda ratio of 2.5 times, against 2.2 times in the fourth quarter of 2022.

According to the company, the temporary increase in leverage was due to the departure from the calculation base of the strong results of early 2022, when they were impacted by the war in Ukraine.

“When looking at the prospects for results and cash generation for 2023, including the normalization of working capital conditions, a gradual reduction in leverage is expected,” added the document.

(By Andre Romani)