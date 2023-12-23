Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/23/2023 – 9:00

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) provided clarifications to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) on a series of issues involving CSN Day and the communication to the market, both dated December 14th. For example, CSN denied that it is carrying out a study on the potential sale of 30% of CSN Mineração and said that the conference call included that there is no intention to carry out such a transaction, being just a “liquidity hypothesis”.

“With regard to the possibility of selling 30% of CSN Mineração SA, there is currently no study being carried out internally with the aim of said possible operation, or even corporate approval, and this is not a relevant fact. Furthermore, during the conference call it was expressly clarified that there was no intention to sell 30% of CSN Mineração SA, constituting only a hypothesis of liquidity, without prejudice to the company exploring strategic opportunities”, states CSN.

The company said there is no update to its projections (guidance) in relation to the material fact published on December 14th, shortly before the conference call with investors.

CSN also states that the statement by Commercial Director, Luis Martinez, that the company's growth “should reach 10%” concerns “the executive's personal estimates, based on simplified management metrics that the company does not use in its disclosures for the market”.

Regarding the possibility of CSN doubling in size over the next 4 years, the company says that the relevant fact with new projections already contained a sensitivity study informing that “depending on the variables, CSN could achieve EBITDA of up to R$ 37.6 billion in 2028, that is, more than doubling compared to the last 12 months”.

Regarding the comment on Investor Day that the group should carry out five IPOs in the medium and long term, CSN states that such information had already been shared on CSN Day 2022 and is in line with the strategy already implemented with the IPO of CSN Mineração, “without any concreteness that justifies the disclosure of a Relevant fact”.

Regarding synergy estimates (R$360 million in 2023 and R$500 million in 2024), which had been disclosed in a statement to the market on December 14th, CSN says that “this is a result achieved predominantly in 2023” .

The company also states that the estimates are based on management calculations, with no possible monitoring through the company's financial statements, “therefore, it is not viable to construct guidance“.

“In addition, the synergy itself with the acquisition of Lafarge is already included in the EBITDA projections for the Cement segment disclosed in the material fact published on the 14th”, says CSN.