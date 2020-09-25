Highlights: Adani is also keen on buying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus), the railway station with the grandest building on Indian Railways.

43 companies interested in buying Shivaji Terminus

A senior railway ministry official said that a pre bid meeting was held on the digital platform today in connection with the privatization of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The Chairman of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant, was also present in the meeting headed by Railway Board Chairman and CEO VK Yadav. He said that the meeting was attended by representatives of Adani as well as companies such as Tata Projects, GMR, Aldeco, JKB Infrastructure, L&T, L&T, Essel Group. Representatives of world-renowned architects like Hafeez Contractor, BDP Singapore made their presence there.

Adani also interested in New Delhi railway station

Representatives of the Adani Group were also present in the pre-bead meeting organized by the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) of the Ministry of Railways in connection with the privatization of New Delhi Railway Station. Significantly, the central government has recently privatized six airports in the country, including Lucknow, Jaipur and Ahmedabad, all of which have been taken by Adani.

One of the busiest railway stations in the country

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, one of the busiest railway stations in the country, will be handed over to a private company on lease for 99 years for commercial development while 99 years for residential development. Railways estimate that private company will invest thousands of crores of rupees in its redevelopment.

New Delhi railway station: Adani to buy New Delhi railway station?

PPAC has already received approval

A Railway Ministry official says that the privatization project of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has already received in-principle approval from the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC). Now, the bidding process for this has been started. In this process, the selected bidder will be responsible for the redevelopment of this station. In addition, they will also get the land of the surrounding railways, on which commercial and residential construction will be done. In addition, the responsibility of the operation and maintenance of the station on the concession basis will also be with the selected company.

Gothic style construction

It cost 16.13 lakh rupees at that time to build the building of this station named as Victoria Terminus in 1887. This building has been constructed in the Gothic style keeping in mind the Indian architecture. It is made in the shape of the English letter ‘C’ in a balanced and planned manner in the east and west direction. The main attraction of this building is its central dome, on top of which a 16 feet 6 inch large statue showing growth is installed.

UNESCO’s World Heritage list includes station building

In view of its architectural splendor, it was included in the list of ‘World Heritage’ by UNESCO in the year 2004. Its design is influenced by Victoria and Mughal architecture. The design of CST is similar to many railway stations in the UK.

Its name has been changed four times

When the British started rail operations in India, this station in the Boribandar area of ​​Mumbai was known as Boribandar station. The area was near the Great Indian Peninsula Railway. He started work in May 1878 to build the station afresh, and it was completed in 1888. In 1887, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the reign of Queen Victoria, the building was renamed as ‘Victoria Terminus’, later renamed Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus from Victoria Terminus in 1996. It was later renamed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The biggest terrorist attack took place there

In 2008, there was a big terrorist attack on Mumbai. CSMT was the first target in this attack. 58 people were killed in the firing of terrorist Ajmal Kasab and his accomplices there. Because of that attack, he came into the headlines in the railway station.