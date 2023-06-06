Csm, the “revenge” of the magistrates with Sinatra from victim to culprit

Alexia Sinatra ended up in the crosshairs of Csm. The prosecutor who accused the former Prosecutor of Florence Giuseppe I create Of harassmentdefining it in a chat with the ex-toga Palamara “disgusting pig” and revealing that the magistrate had put the hands on in the elevatoris now itself accused of having covered up files on sexual crimes against minors. From the Attorney General of the Cassation – we read in the Journal – a heavy act of indictment against Sinatra has started. At pm they are contested six episodes (one however is covered by omissis) which according to the indictment demonstrate how Sinatra “failed to fulfill the duties of diligence and industriousness” violating five articles of the Code of Criminal Procedure “determined by inexcusable negligence“. Some of the episodes concern files managed by Sinatra in the pool that deals with sexual violence in Palermo.

The story of the alleged harassment of Sinatra – continues Il Giornale – had ended with a disciplinary procedure which led to a conviction: two months of loss of seniority for Creazzo, censure for Sinatra, guilty for the Council of sinning avenged of Creazzo with improper methods. She seemed to have finished there, with Creazzo moved to Calabria and Sinatra angry at finding herself accused. But now the unexpected happens. Summoned by the Attorney General of the Cassation to clear her name, Sinatra filed a brief which according to the Attorney General of the Cassation contains “irrelevant arguments“.

