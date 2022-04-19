“Combining efficiency, transparency and fairness with a judicial system in line with the constitutional provision “

“Few amendments but essential for combine efficiency, transparency and fairness with a judicial system in line with the constitutional provision “. So the parliamentarian of the League Jacopo Morrone explains to Affaritaliani.it “The firm line on the introduction of the temperate draw as an elective instrument of the toga members of the CSM”.

“In fact, we believe it is essential to overcome the degenerate system of excessive current accountancy that has taken a dangerous drift over time, undermining the credibility of the judiciary, despite the many magistrates who have continued to carry out their role with the utmost professionalism. In the same perspective it must be read. our commitment on two other fronts: the real separation of functions between judicial and prosecuting bodies and the stop at revolving doors between the judiciary and politics. These are essential values ​​and forecasts to allow that profile of third-party judicial action that can restore the relationship of trust between citizens and the judiciary that has progressively deteriorated “.

“The scandals that over the years and, in particular, with the emergence of the Palamara ‘case’ have polluted the image of the judiciary, must make all the actors involved reflect on the indispensability of a structural reform of the justice system that cancels the shadows and overcomes the barricades raised to allow the persistence of residual pockets of untouchability and obsolete logic of division of power ”, concludes Morrone.

