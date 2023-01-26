Pinelli at the ceremony of the judicial year in Cassation

A resolution of “openness, listening and constant dialogue with all the members of the Superior Council”. This is what the vice president of the Csm Fabio Pinelli he reiterated after his election yesterday, during today’s ceremony for the judicial year in Cassation. “We must all be aware that it is only through the daily exercise of mutual and frank confrontation within the autonomous governing body, with a spirit aimed at the settlement of any ideal differences, that the Council will be able to exercise the delicate tasks entrusted to it by the Constitution with balance. The objective – he added – will always be to find a synthesis, in the exclusive interest of the citizens”.

“The facts will have to speak. I think this is needed first of all”, said the new vice president of the CSM Fabio Pinelli, at the ceremony of the judicial year in Cassation. “The Council will be an attentive and active interlocutor of the other state and supranational institutionsjust as it must continue to exercise its functions of administration of the jurisdiction through a constant enhancement of the open and transparent comparison with its administrated, understood both as individuals and as judicial offices “, he added.

