Csm, the candidate chosen by FdI under investigation for ‘Ndrangheta. And he withdraws: “On me shovelfuls of mud”

A sensational change in progress, announced during the call of the parliamentarians. Brothers of Italy has decided to withdraw the candidacy for the Superior Council of the Judiciary of one of the ten members appointed by parliament, because he is being investigated in a ‘Ndrangheta trial.

This is the criminal lawyer Giuseppe Valentino, replaced in the running with Felice Giuffrè, lawyer and professor of public law at the University of Catania, who together with nine other candidates expressed by the parties should go to make up the shortlist of ten “lay” exponents of the organ of government of the judiciary. Fratelli d’Italia was forced to turn to Giuffé after the announcement by the Movimento 5 stelle that it would not vote for Valentino, who is being investigated in a proceeding connected to the Gotha anti-mafia maxi-trial. However, Giuffré’s appointment is also at risk, given that his candidacy was announced when the call of senators had already ended and that of deputies was starting. Therefore, the 364 votes needed to elect him could be missing, equal to three fifths of MPs, bringing the number of lay members elected by parliament to 9.

“As shameful, inconceivable and lying as it is, no shovelful of mud will ever scratch my credibility, my honor and my honesty. For this reason, I withdraw my candidacy for the CSM”, commented in a note from Valentino, defined as a “high profile criminal” by the group leader of FdI in the Chamber, Tommaso Foti, who praised his “honesty” and “high sense of responsibility towards the role of judge of the CSM that had been proposed to him”.

Based on an agreement, the parties have reserved four candidates for Brothers of Italy, two for the League and one for Forza Italia, with one name each for the Democratic Party, Movimento 5 stelle and Azione/Italia viva. The party led by Giorgia Meloni has nominated, in addition to Giuffré, the former forced parliamentarian Isabella Bertolini, the university professor Daniela Bianchini and the Sicilian lawyer Rosanna Natoli. Instead, the League chose the Paduan lawyer Fabio Pinelli and Salvini’s former lawyer, Claudia Eccher. For Forza Italia the candidate is the criminal lawyer Enrico Aimi while the Democratic Party has appointed professor Roberto Romboli. The M5s indicated Professor Michele Papa and the Action/Italia viva alliance the lawyer Ernesto Carbone, whom the M5s refused to vote for. Even the Greens/Italian Left alliance rejected the agreement, choosing its own candidate, the jurist Tamar Pitch.