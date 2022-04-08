Still black smoke on the reform of the CSM. Today’s meeting in the Justice Committee of Montecitorio between the majority group leaders and the Minister of Justice, Marta Cartabia, was updated again tomorrow morning, at noon, probably via video link. Lega and Fi remain on their guards, ready to defend their positions: today they presented themselves to the Commission but for them everything is on standby.

In particular, they say that the postponement of the summit with the Keeper is due to the fact that the Lega Nord members want to deepen the text first with Matteo Salvini and Giulia Bongiorno, today engaged in Palermo, where the number one of via Bellerio participates in the hearing of the trial in his Open Arms load.

Fi too, they report, would be ready to do battle, but everything will depend on the meeting between Antonio Tajani and Mario Draghi, scheduled for early next week, probably Tuesday, upon the Prime Minister’s return from his visit to Algeria. The meeting with the Prime Minister will be preceded by an interview between Silvio Berlusconi and Tajani. The face to face with ‘Super Mario will also be an opportunity for Fi to assert her reasons on another issue considered a priority, namely, the tax reform.

Not surprisingly, today from the stage of the blue convention ‘Italy of the future’, Tajani said in this regard: ” Support for the Draghi government until 2023, but two issues remain open, the tax reform and justice, on which we cannot back down, because they represent the essence of our political action “.

The national force coordinator has set the ‘stakes’: ” We ask for a reform of justice, which finally establishes the separation of functions and closes the season of revolving doors, and a different electoral system for the choice of magistrates in the CSM, which is not the result of current account. We are negotiating on this, we are ready to find an agreement “.

And again, on the tax side: ” We also want the potential for new taxes in the land registry reform: as it is written, it does not work ”. Berlusconi has arrived in Rome to close the work of the forced kermesse tomorrow at the Hotel Parco dei Principi: tonight in the former Villa Zeffirelli, his headquarters in the capital, the former premier should bring together the general staff of Fi and take stock of the tax authorities. and justice.