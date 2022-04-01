Justice reform mired in the Commission: the crux is the election of the togates

The reform of the CSM is still mired in the Commission and, according to affaritaliani.it, the stalemate will be difficult to overcome in the short term. Despite the invitation of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella to approve it “urgently”, the parties are still very far from finding the right place. So much so that the conference of the group leaders of the Chamber has postponed the arrival of the text in the Chamber from March 28 to April 19. On Monday, Minister Marta Cartabia will try to bring the parties closer, with an indefinite meeting. The main node is that related to electoral system for the toga component of the CSM.

Center-right, IV and Action want the draw

The center-right, Italia viva and Action strongly relaunched the solution of the draw, which was however deemed unconstitutional by the minister. The latter, however, yesterday opened to mediation: a draw not for the choice of toga candidates, but for the formation of the constituencies. Hypothesis immediately rejected by living Italy. ” The Cartabia proposal for the CSM of draws for the colleges does not address the real criticalities, it brings out an old and already outdated system. It doesn’t take the draw of the colleges, but of the components ”, he affirms Cosimo Maria Ferri, member of the House Justice Commission for Renzi’s party. “It takes courage – adds Ferri-. If the minister shows a real desire to change, she will certainly have our support. For now, unfortunately, I see a tailor-made system of currents. This is not change. ” Of the same opinion too Enrico Costaresponsible for justice Action according to which “going on like this, you risk giving birth to a mouse”.

The coldness of Forza Italia

The Cartabia solution is inspired by a League sub-amendmentwhich in fact is the only component of the center-right to have applauded the mediation proposal. Come on Italy instead it remained quite cold. “The draw of the colleges in my opinion is not a satisfactory solution because in reality it would strengthen the role of currents – he declares Pierantonio Zanettin, Fi group leader in the Justice Committee. “A candidate who has to take the grade in a college, which may be very far from the judicial office where he works, needs the support of the organization of a current to obtain consensus. Therefore, I do not see any particular improvements compared to the current law “, adds Zanettin.

The position of Pd and M5S

On the other hand, the M5S, which in the past had also supported the idea of ​​the draw, today it crushes it. “I would not want that with the excuse of stopping current accountancy, you want to directly break down the CSM, as someone wants”, declares Mario Perantoni, M5S chairman of the Justice Committee in the House. “We work on territoriality, on the colleges and on the working methods of the commissions, not favoring a populist vision of justice”. While from the Democratic Party, Walter Verini, rapporteur of the reform states: “From a political point of view, it is not so much the quantity of sub-amendments that is worrying but another aspect: the reform can and must be improved. But it cannot be overturned “.

Read also:

“Perrino at 14:00:” Dean-student relationship? It’s just an ethical problem ”

Ukraine, increasingly empty shelves in supermarkets in Italy: what is missing

Ukraine decree, Dessì: “There will be an increase in military spending, M5S accomplice”

The “televirologists” in politics: in Padua a challenge between Viola, Crisanti Jr and Palù

Ukrainian war, Abramovich after Putin? The secret role of the Chelsea patron

Zarra, ambassador profession: “Betting on women is a duty”

Ukraine, Zelensky: “From negotiations only words, we do not trust”. And in the Donbass .. VIDEO

Digital Platforms: technologies and cybersecurity to support society

Banca Ifis: sport in Italy is worth 96 billion euros. 3.6% of GDP

Banca Ifis, the Italian Sport System Observatory opens