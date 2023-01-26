Pinelli graduated in Law at the University of Milan

The new vice president of the CSM Fabio Pinelli, a lay member – that is, not a magistrate – has always been close to the League. Pinelli, 57, born in Lucca, is a criminal lawyer who works in Padua. He was elected with 17 votes out of 33 councillors. Thus he beat the candidate of the Democratic Party, the constitutionalist Roberto Romboli, who got 14 votes.

Pinelli graduated in Law at the University of Milan, has been registered with the Court of Padua since 1997 and since 2010 in the special register of lawyers admitted to practice before the Court of Cassation and other higher jurisdictions. His specialization is economic criminal law, he teaches environmental criminal law at the Ca ‘Foscari University of Venice.

Pinelli, as a lawyer, in the past he defended Luca Morisi, former spin doctor of Matteo Salviniwhen in 2021 Morisi was at the center of investigations – then archived, at the request of the prosecutor – for the sale and possession of narcotic substances. Pinelli was also the lawyer of the former Northern League undersecretary Armando Siriwho as undersecretary in the Conte 1 government was forced to resign due to a corruption investigation in 2019. The League itself indicated this to Parliament, which elected him a lay member of the CSM on 19 January.

The ties with Matteo Salvini’s party continue. Pinelli has so far assisted the Veneto Region – led by the Northern League Luca Zaia – in the Pfas maxi trial for pollution in the provinces of Padua, Verona and Vicenza. In the trial, 15 managers of Miteni, Icig and Mitsubishi Corporation are accused, accused of water poisoning, unnamed environmental disaster, unauthorized waste management, environmental pollution and bankruptcy crimes.

For the Veneto region, the lawyer Pinelli also helped compile the complaint in the Venice prosecutor’s office against the microbiologist Andrea Crisanti. The complaint was filed in 2020 by Azienda Zero, the Veneto regional body that deals with the purchase of medical equipment, and Pinelli said he had provided a “technical contribution” for writing the document. The clash between the Region and Crisanti then led to mutual accusations and the resignation of the microbiologist from the University of Padua.

He is also a partner of the Leonardo foundation, founded in 2019 by the Italian aerospace and defense company Leonardo SpA The president of the foundation is Luciano Violante, former Speaker of the Chamber from 1996 to 2001 and exponent of the Democratic Party. Pinelli is also close to Violante as a member of the scientific committee of ItaliaDecide, an association for the analysis of public policies of which Violante is honorary president.

