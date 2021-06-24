Csm, investigated judge. Check Boschi’s brother in the cards

The CSM scandal continues. After the explosion of the Palamara case and the system of appointments in the positions that count of the Public Prosecutors, whether or not they belong to certain currents, the problem has exploded and for months it has been a succession of events related to magistrates. The last – we read in the News – concerns a judge of the CSM, Umberto Rana, former president of the bankruptcy section of the court of Perugia. For him there is a request for transfer due to environmental and / or functional incompatibility, he would have assigned tasks in exchange for favors.

In the papers of the investigation against the toga – continues La Notizia – however, a particular name has sprung up, that of Emanuele Boschi, the brother of the former minister of Italia Viva, who in any case is not currently under investigation. He is a business lawyer and is also a bankruptcy trustee. In fact, between 2018 and 2019 Rana would have granted the most remunerative assignments, the highest liquidations and the adoption of favorable measures always to the same circle of accountant friends, in exchange for “assorted utilities”: vouchers in boutiques in Perugia, personal favors professionals, the use of a car, home renovation and money.

