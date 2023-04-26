Csm, tensions between Fdi and Lega: Vice President Pinelli in the crosshairs

Tensions In the Csm just three months after the appointment of the vice president at Lega Fabio altitude Pinelli. “We try to be credible, transparent, never oblique in the interest of the country”, he said immediately after the election. Adding: “I will direct all my behavior in the interest of the country with the guide and the beacon of the President of the Republic. I will have to guarantee listening even to those who didn’t vote for meso that the behavior of the CSM is always oriented towards shared choice, meditate“. But things – reads the sheet – do not seem to go quite like this business logic of the vice president of the Superior Council of the judiciary generates tensions within the body of self-government of robes. It is mainly the people who are irritated lay people Of Brothers of Italy.

There are days of tension in the Superior Council of the Judiciary. The reason, at least apparent, – continues the Foglio – concerns the programming of the jobs of the next few months. As soon as elected as vice president of the CSM, Fabio Pinelli (layman in the League) has in fact decided to give a breakthrough to the new council, born with several months late due to the early dissolution of the Chambers, canceling the “White week“, i.e. the last week of the month in which the Board of Governors is traditionally closed and there are none activity in commissions or in plenum. Since February, for three months, the calendar of works has been rescheduled including the last week of the month, so as to recover part of the arrears accumulated by the CSM. Move that didn’t like it to some members and triggered the confrontation. The vote is scheduled for today CSM reform in the Justice Commission and surprises cannot be excluded given the premises.

