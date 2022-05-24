CSM, the trial of Falcone and Borsellino: the hearings of 1989 and 1991

“Inside of of the Education Office, among other things, there is a person who knows how to sell enthusiasm to everyone and in every way and, therefore, I was sincerely worried when I saw him lose enthusiasm. I mean Giovanni Falcone“(Paolo Borsellinohearing al Csm July 31, 1988). “Only, excuse me, I’m not used to being treated in this way. Excuse me … They are not personal problems, I too have a dignity to defend, if you allow me” (Giovanni Falconehearing al Csm of 31 July 1988).

It was Corrado Carnevalethe judge ‘killers sentences “, to be the first to use the definition of”Dioscuri” for Giovanni Falcone And Paolo Borsellino: thirty years after massacres of Capaci and via D’Amelio the time has come to free that term from the malevolence of envy and mediocrity to return it – with the evocative, fairytale and protective significance of the myth – to the two Sicilian magistrates. “Yes. I am Dioscuri of a Sicily that becomes Italy “.

“And from being the representation of Sicily, they become the representation of the best of Italy, up to being part of our national consciousness,” he says Ilio Mannucci PaciniSardinian, president of the Court of Assizes of Milanwhich together with Livio Crescenzi he oversaw the publication of the hearings of the two magistrates held over the three-year period perhaps the most dramatic for them (“L’inderogabile requirement, Audizioni 1988/1991”, publisher Mattioli 1885): from 1988 – when the Palermo pool was effectively dissolved after the appointment a Instructor Advisor from Antonino Melipreferred to Falcon – to 1991, when the latter has to face the most infamous of accusations, that is to have hidden in a drawer the evidence of the collusion at the highest levels of power between the mafia and politics.

The documents of those hearings were published by Csm, but their content is little known. And, above all, wrapped in the oblivion of a memory which, rediscovering them, is dealing with a human and professional drama on the one hand and, on the other, with the virus that, 30 years later, would have devastated the Csm same: the currents.

