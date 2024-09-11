Natoli case, the councilor is suspended from the CSM after the accusations of revealing official secrets

The CSM Presidency Committee This morning, with a speech by Vice President Fabio Pinelli, he proposed the report to the plenum in which he asked to vote by secret ballot for the suspension of the councilor Rosanna Natoliresigned from the disciplinary commission of the CSM and investigated by the Rome prosecutor’s office for having met the magistrate Maria Fascitto Rivillowho was under disciplinary proceedings, giving her some ‘advice’.

Pinelli he stressed that Natoli’s conduct “appears to be included in the crime of revealing official secrets, taking into account the violation of the duties of impartiality and third-party status”. Born has submitted her briefs. The plenum will decide on the proposal to suspend the councilor by secret ballot.

“You are giving legal value to an act that has no value, I met bundle and I will speak when the Rome Prosecutor’s Office will seize his phone, but not now because I do not accept summary trials”, Natoli initially said at the plenum meeting in which a decision on his possible suspension will be made.

“I could have defended myself by attacking the currents of the CSM but that is not my way of doing things, I calmly await any measure that I will accept but no one can prevent me from challenging it. I have a clear conscience, I have never committed acts against the law and I will defend myself with the law” he added.

With 22 votes in favour the plenum of the CSM voted for the suspension of the lay councillor, elected on the FdI quota, Rosanna Natoli, after the affair of the private conversation she had in recent months, while she was still a member of the disciplinary section, with the Catania judge Maria Fascitto Sivillosubjected to disciplinary proceedings. There were 6 votes against, two blank ballots.

”I have a clear conscience, I am at peace with myself and with my family and those who know me know that I am not immoral”, she said following the outcome of the vote. And she added: ”I have no interest in continuing the council experience but I have a duty towards those who elected me to answer and those who elected me have the right to understand if those who are investigating me have exceeded their power”.