Pnrr: Cartabia, Government attentive to fund fraud problem

“Today I did not say a word on the reform of the CSM and the judiciary: now is the time for Parliament”. The Minister of Justice said so Marta Cartabia, closing his hearing in the House Justice Commission focused on the projects of the NRP. “There is room for the reflections that many of you have solicited”, Cartabia said at the end of the hearing, assuring that “the Government and the minister will carefully follow all that needs to be done step by step”.

"The Government is very attentive to the problem of scams, to any form of appropriation of the money that arrives, especially that which arrives from Europe which must not end up feeding the appetites of criminal organizations". The Minister of Justice Marta Cartabia said this during a hearing in the Chamber, noting that "the competent authorities are moving in this direction, the GDF is at the forefront". Cartabia also recalls the "constitution of Eppo, the European prosecutor, which is a formidable instrument, intended to ensure that the financial interests of the Union are not jeopardized".

In this regard, the Minister of Justice recalled that “we have established 22 delegated prosecutors, and in the last Gai Council it was said that the Italian prosecutors are the most active and the most competent because they have great experience in ‘follow the money‘, intercepting criminal organizations following the flow of money. This structure will also give good evidence to supervise the funds of the NRP “. The minister, therefore, explained that it is true that” the priority has been the efficiency of the justice system, but efficient justice responds more promptly to problem of illegality. There is no opposition, they are things that go in the same direction “.