CSM, Cartabia: “Necessary reform. Renewal? Yes, but not with current laws”

The Minister of Justice Marta Cartabia she intervened in Milan during her first stage in the Courts of Appeal of Italy, to illustrate the news of the Trial Office. These are his words: “The next renewal of the self-governing body” of the High Council of the Judiciary “cannot take place, and this seems to me to be shared by all, with current laws. “Speaking instead of a reform of the judiciary of the CSM, he defined it “urgent, necessary and essential”.

Changing the subject and moving on to the story of Morandi bridge he added: ““ Let’s not forget the Genoa bridge rebuilt in two years with a construction site that worked day and night even in the middle of the pandemic, we are called to build our Genoa bridge of justice. The objectives are really challenging: in 5 years we have to reduce the time of criminal proceedings by 25% compared to 2019 e we must cut the time needed to define the civil trial by 40% “. “A time of change is opening up, we are all called to work together to give a new face to the justice of our country – observed the minister -. There is a great undertaking to carry out and on these occasions the country knows how to give its best, he knows how to put his great resources to good use“.

Finally he concluded: “In four and a half months we have brought some important reforms to the home straight to be completed at least in the governmental part by July “. Among the reforms highlighted by the minister are those relating to the” civil process, sometimes unjustly underestimated, have already been fired by the government and are now hinged in the Senate “. And again:” For the amendments “to the delegated law on the criminal trial” will soon be brought to the attention of the Council of Ministers later intense weeks of political synthesis. This is a very profound reform that affects the key points of the Criminal Procedure”.