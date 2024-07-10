According to the Government leader in the Senate, the inclusion of the tax will depend on how much is needed to reach R$17 billion
The leader of the Government in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), stated this Wednesday (19.Jul.2024) that the CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) will only be included in the agreement to reduce the payroll and municipalities’ taxes if the measures already proposed do not reach R$ 17 billion. He made the statement after meeting with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.
The congressman also stated that, if adopted for 2 years, the CSLL rate could vary from 0.25% to 1%, depending on how much is left to close the account.
According to Jaques Wagner, there is a stalemate between the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and Haddad.
While the senator defends measures that depend on third-party adherence, such as the Refis of regulatory fines and the updating of the value of assets, the minister seeks initiatives that ensure the value to cover the exemption.
“The divergence is there. Haddad says: ‘I can’t launch a proposal without making sure things are secure’. Pacheco says that ‘there will be money left over’. The Treasury, naturally, is conservative in its calculations”he stated.
The leader of the Government in the Upper House also declared that the text of the agreement is practically closed. “It’s wrapped, just need to put the bow on it.”
The government and Congress have until July 16 to resolve the imbroglio and maintain the tax exemption in 2024. This is because, on May 17, STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Cristiano Zanin responded to a government request and suspended for 60 days the effect of the preliminary (provisional) decision signed by him that suspended the tax exemption.
