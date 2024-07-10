The leader of the Government in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), stated this Wednesday (19.Jul.2024) that the CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) will only be included in the agreement to reduce the payroll and municipalities’ taxes if the measures already proposed do not reach R$ 17 billion. He made the statement after meeting with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad .

The congressman also stated that, if adopted for 2 years, the CSLL rate could vary from 0.25% to 1%, depending on how much is left to close the account.

According to Jaques Wagner, there is a stalemate between the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and Haddad.

While the senator defends measures that depend on third-party adherence, such as the Refis of regulatory fines and the updating of the value of assets, the minister seeks initiatives that ensure the value to cover the exemption.

“The divergence is there. Haddad says: ‘I can’t launch a proposal without making sure things are secure’. Pacheco says that ‘there will be money left over’. The Treasury, naturally, is conservative in its calculations”he stated.