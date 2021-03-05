CSKA hockey players beat rivals from Spartak in the second match of the first round of the Kontinental Hockey League playoffs, reports TASS…

As specified, the meeting at CSKA-Arena ended with a score of 5: 1. Among the winners, Andrey Loktionov (23rd minute), Klas Dalbek (39), Maxim Shalunov (44), Brendan Lipsik (51) and Maxim Mamin (60) distinguished themselves. Dmitry Vishnevsky scored the only goal of “Spartak” in the 37th minute.

After this game, CSKA took the lead in the series with a score of 2-0 to four wins. Past team meeting took place on March 3. They will play their next match on Sunday, March 7th.

CSKA are the current owners of the Gagarin Cup, they became champions in the 2018/19 season. Last season was ended ahead of schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also today Ufa “Salavat Yulaev” with a score of 3: 2 beat the Chelyabinsk “Tractor”. Thus, the score in the series to four wins became 1: 1.