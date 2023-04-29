CSKA defeated Ak Bars in the final match of the series and won the Gagarin Cup

CSKA Moscow won the Gagarin Cup for the second time in a row. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The capital club defeated Ak Bars in the seventh match of the final series. The decisive meeting between the teams took place in Kazan and ended with the score 3:2. Among the winners, Anton Slepyshev, Vladislav Kamenev and Darren Dietz scored goals. Kirill Petrov and Dmitry Voronkov scored for Ak Bars.

CSKA forward Mikhail Grigorenko became the most valuable player in the playoffs of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). He also became the top scorer and sniper of the Gagarin Cup.

CSKA won the best-of-four series 4-3. The army team won the Gagarin Cup for the third time. They have previously won the 2018/2019 and 2021/2022 seasons.