CSKA Moscow beat Tambov in the match of the 24th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The match took place in Saransk and ended with the score 1: 2 in favor of the guests. In the first half, a penalty kick was awarded to both teams: in the 16th minute striker Artem Arkhipov from Tambov scored, and in the 26th – army midfielder Nikola Vlasic. In the second half, the 11-meter kick was sold by CSKA forward Solomon Rondon. This was the first match of the army team under the leadership of the new head coach Ivica Olic.

Olic signed a contract with CSKA on April 2. Horvat replaced Viktor Goncharenko as Belarusian coach.

After 24 matches, CSKA is fourth in the RPL standings with 44 points. Tambov is in the last 16th place with 13 points.

In the next round, the army team will play on the road with Arsenal Tula, and the Tambov team – with Khimki.