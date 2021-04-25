CSKA Moscow lost in the Moscow derby against Spartak in the 27th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

At the 36th minute, the army team were in the minority. CSKA midfielder Ilzat Akhmetov received a direct red card. The decision to remove the player from the field of play was made by the chief referee of the match Pavel Kukuyan after using the video assistance system for referees (VAR).

At the 52nd minute, the red and white opened the scoring in the match. The goal was scored by the Swedish forward of Spartak Jordan Larsson.

The victory allowed Spartak to retain the third place in the RPL standings. CSKA occupy the sixth line.

In the first round of the seventh round of the RPL CSKA beat Spartak. Then the army team celebrated the victory with a score of 3: 1.