Football player Mario Fernandez came to an agreement with CSKA on the actual termination of the contract in the winter, but promised not to declare this and to play in the Russian Federation only for the capital club. This was announced on Thursday, July 6, in his Telegram channel by the club’s communications director Kirill Breido.

According to him, last summer the player asked the club to let him finish his career before the expiration of the contract.

“We were able to convince him not to make hasty announcements and stick with ‘career suspension’ and ‘contract suspension’. Legally, at that time, this was formalized as a vacation until December 31, 2022, ”Breido quotes IA Regnum.

He added that in the winter Fernandez decided to resume his career, but was not going to return to Russia. As a result, it was decided to terminate the contract as part of a gentleman’s agreement with the player and the club’s insurance in the matter of salary obligations.

Braido explained that the gentlemen’s agreement was that Mario Fernandez would only play for CSKA without any additional payments or compensation.

He emphasized that it was not in the interests of CSKA to say that Fernandez is now a free agent.

Earlier on July 6, it became known that 32-year-old Mario Fernandez could become a player in St. Petersburg Zenit, where he would receive €2 million a year.

Breido reacted to this by saying that “incomprehensible moments were explained,” the site writes. kp.ru.

As noted “RIA News”, the contract with the player will be for three years. If he successfully passes the medical examination, Fernandez can enter the squad for the match for the Russian Super Cup against CSKA, which will be held on July 15 in Kazan.

Back in June, CSKA President Evgeny Giner announced the return of Mario Fernandez. He also denied the transfer of Paraguayan midfielder Jesús Medina to Spartak Moscow.

Fernandez played at CSKA from 2012 to 2022, after which he announced a pause in his career. As part of the capital’s club, the football player became the champion of Russia three times, once won the Cup of the country and twice – the Super Cup. In 2016, Fernandez received Russian citizenship, and then played 33 matches for the Russian national team. In December 2022, he announced his resumption of his career and signed a one-year contract with Internacional. RT. On April 21, he terminated the agreement with the Brazilian club for personal reasons, reports “Sport Express”.