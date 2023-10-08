A goal by footballer Jesus Medina brought Spartak a draw with CSKA in the RPL match

Moscow “Spartak” played a draw with the capital’s CSKA in the match of the 11th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place in Moscow at the Otkritie Bank Arena stadium and ended with a score of 2:2. In the 31st minute, defender Milan Gajic put the army team ahead. Eight minutes later the score was equalized by midfielder Quincy Promes. In the 60th minute, Gajić scored a double. In the sixth minute added to the second half, a goal from midfielder Jesus Medina, who previously played for CSKA, brought Spartak a draw in the derby.

After 11 matches, CSKA is in eighth place in the standings, with 17 points. “Spartak” is in fifth place, having scored the same number of points and surpassing the opponent in additional indicators. Krasnodar is in the lead with 27 points.

In the next match, Spartak will host Paris Nizhny Novgorod on October 22. CSKA will play away against Rubin Kazan the day before.